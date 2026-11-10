A U.S. military officer has been detained in Britain on suspicion of spying for Russia

A 41-year-old U.S. Army soldier has been arrested in the United Kingdom. He is suspected of offenses related to espionage on behalf of Russia. The man was arrested near the city of Gloucester and is currently being held at a London police station.

The man was arrested on November 10 near Gloucester. He is 41 years old. According to law enforcement officials, he is suspected of violating Sections 1 and 3 of the United Kingdom’s National Security Act of 2023. Police specified that the charges relate to Russia.

As part of the investigation, law enforcement officers are conducting searches at two addresses in Gloucestershire. Investigators are examining the circumstances of the case and gathering evidence. The investigation is currently ongoing, and the suspect remains in custody at a London police station.

What the FBI Is Saying

FBI Director Kash Patel called the arrest an important milestone in the joint efforts of U.S. and British law enforcement agencies. He emphasized that suspicions of espionage are a serious concern for the U.S. and its allies. “This significant arrest is related to allegations of espionage, which are a matter of grave concern to the United States and our allies,” Patel said.

He also emphasized that the investigation is not yet complete. According to him, cooperation between U.S. and British agencies is crucial for protecting the national security of both countries. British police also noted their cooperation with American partners. Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicky Evans stated that the allegations are serious and that investigators are continuing to uncover all the circumstances of the case.

Law enforcement officials have not yet disclosed what specific information the suspect may have passed on or under what circumstances this may have occurred. They also have not indicated whether formal charges have been filed against him.

Police emphasized that this case is not connected to other investigations currently being conducted by British counterterrorism units. This was reported by British police. The investigation is being conducted by the UK’s counterterrorism unit in cooperation with U.S. authorities, the U.S. military, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

In Poland, law enforcement officials detained two Ukrainian citizens, aged 24 and 25. According to the Polish Internal Security Agency, the men may have been carrying out missions for Russian intelligence services by gathering information on military facilities and critical infrastructure.

Six people were detained in Poland in connection with the alleged illegal supply to the Russian Federation—an aggressor state—of components used in the production of ammunition and weapons systems. Four of the detainees were charged with espionage and remanded in custody for three months.

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