In Abu Dhabi, there has been talk of exchanging 1,000 or even 1,500 prisoners — Zelenskyy

During the talks in Abu Dhabi, Ukraine raised the issue of a large-scale prisoner exchange with Russia. According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the parties discussed options for an exchange on a “1,000 for 1,000” or even “1,500 for 1,500” basis. No final agreements have been reached yet, but the U.S. delegation plans to raise this issue during its next contacts with the Russian side.

The president summarized the preliminary results of the talks in Abu Dhabi and outlined the issues the participants plan to discuss further. According to him, the possibility of a large-scale exchange was already discussed during the meetings. This involves the return of prisoners under a “1,000 for 1,000” or “1,500 for 1,500” formula. However, no specific decision has been made yet.

“Today we discussed the possibility of an exchange. They want to do a thousand for a thousand, maybe one and a half for one and a half. Some kind of large-scale exchange. The Americans will travel to Russia with this agenda,” Zelenskyy said. The President also noted that the Russian side raised the issue of territories. However, Ukraine believes that such issues should be resolved directly by the heads of state. Zelenskyy noted that this is not the appropriate level at which a final decision can be made during a meeting of delegations.

What Else Will Be Discussed in the Talks

According to the head of state, the next day of negotiations will be devoted to several key areas. Among them are steps to reduce tensions, energy security, and the situation in the Black Sea. They plan to devote special attention to the exchange of prisoners of war. The participants are also expected to discuss the possibility of a trilateral meeting between the leaders of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia. Such a meeting could take place if the parties reach an agreement on this format.

Zelenskyy also emphasized the importance of Europe’s participation in the negotiation process. According to him, Ukraine seeks to coordinate a common position with the European Union and the United States. The president stressed that European partners must be involved in discussions regarding decisions that concern Ukraine’s future and regional security.

So far, the discussion is limited to a possible exchange, not an agreement that has already been reached. The scope of the exchange, the composition of the lists, and the timing still need to be agreed upon by the parties. Volodymyr Zelenskyy told reporters this during his visit to Denmark. The head of state made this statement while speaking with reporters in Denmark, describing the negotiations in Abu Dhabi.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the Ukrainian negotiating team on the results of the first day of consultations in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on November 10. The negotiation process began with consultations with European and American partners, followed by a trilateral meeting involving delegations from Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.

During the first round of talks in Abu Dhabi, the U.S., Ukraine, and European partners coordinated their approaches to ending the war. U.S. Special Representative Steve Witkoff stated that key topics included security guarantees for Ukraine, the role of NATO, and the future security architecture in Europe.

Talks in Abu Dhabi: Witkoff and Kushner will work on the territorial issue.

Ukrainian representatives arrived in Abu Dhabi on November 10, where talks involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia are set to take place. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9:50 a.m.

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