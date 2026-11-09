Russia Outlined Its Agenda Ahead of the Abu Dhabi Talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the talks in Abu Dhabi are scheduled to begin with a discussion of security for Russia, Ukraine, and the entire region. Moscow also wants to discuss security guarantees and agree on principles that could form the basis of a future agreement to end the war. At the same time, Lavrov did not specify exactly which principles he was referring to or what outcomes Russia expects from the meeting.

According to him, the first issue on the agenda will be the security interests of Russia, Ukraine, and the region as a whole. The Russian foreign minister also stated that Moscow views the United States’ approach to discussing security guarantees positively. He identified this very topic as the starting point for the negotiations in Abu Dhabi.

In addition to security issues, the parties, according to Lavrov, are expected to discuss the principles for a future resolution of the war. The Russian side expects that these principles can be agreed upon after the consultations on security guarantees are concluded. Lavrov did not explain what exactly Moscow means by these principles or what specific proposals it plans to put forward for discussion. Nor did he mention any potential agreements that the Russian delegation hopes to reach as a result of the meeting.

Thus, Moscow is presenting the talks in Abu Dhabi as a platform not only for discussing security guarantees but also for laying the groundwork for a future agreement to end the war. However, the position articulated by Lavrov so far does not provide a clear understanding of the specific conditions under which Russia is prepared to discuss a settlement. Lavrov spoke about the agenda for the upcoming talks while commenting on the meeting to Russian media.

On November 9, the Ukrainian delegation traveled to Abu Dhabi (UAE) to participate in the planned trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia, which are being organized with the assistance of Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Working-level talks between Ukraine and Russia are scheduled for November 10–11 in Abu Dhabi, with U.S. mediation. According to Steve Witkoff, Special Representative of U.S. President Donald Trump, the parties are expected to discuss post-war security, de-escalation, and humanitarian issues.

European countries will not participate in the trilateral technical talks between the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia scheduled for next month. This was announced on October 28 by Putin’s aide, Yuri Ushakov.

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