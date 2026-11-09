It has been announced who will represent NATO at the talks in Abu Dhabi

NATO representative Jeffrey van Leuven will join the trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia, which will take place on November 10–11 in Abu Dhabi. He serves as Chief of Staff and Director of the Office of the Secretary General of the Alliance.

“NATO will be represented in Abu Dhabi by the Chief of Staff to the Secretary General, Jeffrey van Leuven,” a source told the agency.

A NATO official informed Ukrinform of this.

On November 9, the Ukrainian delegation traveled to Abu Dhabi (UAE) to participate in the planned trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia, which are being organized with the assistance of Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

European countries will not participate in the trilateral technical talks between the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia scheduled for next month. This was stated on October 28 by Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov.

As a reminder, Russia outlined its agenda ahead of the talks in Abu Dhabi.

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