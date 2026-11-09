Hungary reported the arrest of Viktor Orbán's brother

Hungarian authorities have reported the arrest of Áron Orbán, the brother of the country’s former Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán. He is suspected of human trafficking, but law enforcement officials have not yet confirmed either the arrest itself or the grounds for it. Viktor Orbán has already responded to the situation, calling it political persecution.

According to preliminary reports, the former prime minister’s brother was detained in connection with a human trafficking case. However, there has been no official confirmation from law enforcement authorities at this time. The police have also not disclosed the specific circumstances that led to the possible detention.

Viktor Orbán has already responded to the situation. He stated that he considers this case an attempt to divert attention from another scandal related to the government’s work. According to him, the authorities were supposed to explain the circumstances of the espionage scandal to the National Security Committee that very same day. “Today, the government must provide an explanation to the National Security Committee regarding the espionage scandal. This settling of scores is a diversionary tactic. What is happening in Hungary is not about holding people accountable, but about settling scores,” Orbán wrote on social media.

He also mentioned Hungary’s State Security Agency, known as the ÁVH, and accused the authorities of using law enforcement agencies against political opponents. “Whenever the government finds itself in an awkward position, the ÁVH intervenes. The goal of this dirty game is to eliminate political opponents and establish a one-party system. I am the target, and my brother is just a pawn,” the former prime minister stated.

At the same time, Áron Orbán’s name had previously been mentioned in a journalistic investigation into possible abuses during the processing of residence permits for foreigners. The investigation focused on a scheme whereby foreign nationals could obtain documents allowing them to stay in Hungary on the basis of employment. In particular, the Hungarian publication Telex reported that business entities linked to Áron Orbán may have helped Vietnamese citizens enter the country.

The article mentioned the company Multi Shoot Zrt. According to the journalists, it enrolled Vietnamese citizens in a two-day first-aid course at the University of Pécs. The authors of the investigation speculated that such training could have helped applicants obtain Schengen visas. In addition, the article stated that Áron Orban had approached a government official with a request to expedite the processing of certain visa applications.

At this time, law enforcement authorities have not confirmed the information regarding Áron Orban’s arrest and have not released any official details of the case. Therefore, reports of his arrest and possible involvement in human trafficking remain unconfirmed. The Daily News Hungary reported on Áron Orban’s arrest. The current head of the Hungarian government, Péter Magyar, also wrote about this on social media, citing information from local media.

Aron, the younger brother of former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, attempted to organize the interception of another Ukrainian shipment carrying cash in Austria in late March 2026. This occurred after Ukrainian cash transporters from Oschadbank were detained in Hungary.

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