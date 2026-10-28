At the Polish-Belarusian border crossing in Koroszczyn, officers of Poland’s National Tax Administration found 41 live exotic lizards in a truck entering from Belarus. The animals were discovered during a routine inspection: they were hidden in plastic boxes and bags in the driver’s cab and the trailer unit, RMF24 reports.

Rare species were among the animals

According to preliminary information, the discovered reptiles belong to several species, including rare ones. They include Goniurosaurus, lizards of the genera Smaug and Cordylus, as well as Calotes and Lacerta.

Justyna Pasieczyńska, spokesperson for the National Tax Administration, said that some of the animals are protected under the provisions of the Washington Convention CITES. The value of the seized lizards was estimated at nearly 100,000 zlotys.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The CITES Convention regulates international trade in wild animals and plants threatened with extinction. Special permits and certificates are required to transport such animals across the border.

Driver detained

The detained 41-year-old Belarusian citizen told Polish authorities that he had bought the lizards online in Russia. According to him, he was to sell the animals in Poland to an unknown man for 3,000 euros.

As RMF24 notes, the lack of required documents for transporting animals covered by CITES rules may entail mandatory confiscation, a fine, and imprisonment ranging from three months to five years.

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