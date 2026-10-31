In Poland, judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska stated that President Karol Nawrocki may come to the Constitutional Tribunal building only alone — without Bogdan Święczkowski and the First President of the Supreme Court, Zbigniew Kapiński. This was reported by RMF24.

Conditions for the president’s visit

Korwin-Piotrowska told PAP that, following previous security concerns, the Constitutional Tribunal decided that it could receive the president in its building. According to her, there is a suitable room and the necessary conditions for this.

The judge noted that she had issued instructions to the services guarding the tribunal building, provided there was a guarantee that only the president would arrive at the institution. She also said that the Constitutional Tribunal is in constant contact with the State Protection Service, which is also responsible for the security of the head of state.

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The situation around the tribunal

Nawrocki interrupted his trip to Senegal and returned to the country. At the Presidential Palace, he was to meet, among others, with Święczkowski and Kapiński. At the same time, Korwin-Piotrowska stressed that their presence during the president’s possible visit to the Constitutional Tribunal was out of the question.

Earlier, the judge had stated that she was ready to discuss reducing tensions around the tribunal with the president, but proposed holding the meeting at the Presidential Palace. She explained that opening the gates even for presidential cars could lead to unauthorized persons entering the institution’s premises and a further escalation of the situation.

At around 18:00, information was published on the Constitutional Tribunal’s website about a one-month break in the performance of duties by the tribunal’s president, Bogdan Święczkowski, and vice-president Bartłomiej Sochański. According to information provided to PAP, Korwin-Piotrowska, as the judge with the longest service, became the person managing the tribunal. Police reported legally mandated actions in connection with information about a possible threat to the life or health of the institution’s judges and employees, stressing that no law enforcement officers are inside the building.

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