Russia is preparing to impose restrictions on international internet traffic for its citizens

Russia’s Ministry of Digital Development is considering the possibility of imposing restrictions on international internet traffic for users. Specifically, the ministry proposes routing all traffic from foreign domains through website-blocking equipment and setting limits on its volume.

According to sources interviewed by the publication, the Ministry of Digital Development plans to include these changes in a draft law on telecommunications sector reform, the drafting of which began in the spring of 2026.

According to preliminary plans, the Ministry of Digital Development will be responsible for determining the permissible volume of foreign traffic for Russians.

Currently, technical countermeasures (TSPU) filter internet traffic from Russian operators in accordance with the law on the “sovereign Runet.” Using this equipment, Roskomnadzor blocks websites and slows down services in the Russian segment of the internet.

According to Russia’s draft federal budget, nearly 60 billion rubles are planned to be allocated for the operation of the system for filtering and blocking internet resources in 2027–2029.

The Ministry of Digital Development stated that the goal of the legislative initiatives currently being prepared is to make the telecommunications market “more transparent and user-oriented, and communication services—secure.”

Experts interviewed by Forbes point to serious technological challenges associated with implementing such restrictions.

Leonid Konik, a partner at ComNews Research, explained that separating international internet traffic from Russian traffic in real time is extremely difficult. This is because data transmission routes often pass through other countries.

According to Konik, imposing limits on international traffic could disrupt internet connectivity.

According to a technical expert at RKS Global, a significant portion of international traffic in Russia consists of tools used to bypass blocks. At the same time, users also rely on international traffic to update Android and iOS operating systems, access app stores, use Telegram, and play online games.

The expert emphasized that telecommunications service providers are not capable of independently limiting a specific subscriber’s traffic. Because of this, operators will likely have to provide Roskomnadzor with real-time information about users’ online activity.

Stanislav Seleznyov, a digital security expert with the “Network Freedoms” project, noted that current legislation does not set a limit on the volume of legal traffic for an individual subscriber. At the same time, quotas may be determined by agreement with the provider.

Seleznev also noted that the mechanism for centralized internet management provided for in the “Sovereign Runet” law allows for the implementation of various technical control measures.

If the Ministry of Digital Development’s proposals are implemented, Russian users may face restrictions on access to international services, software updates, and tools for bypassing blocks. At the same time, experts emphasize the technical complexity of implementing such measures and the risk of disrupting network operations.

Forbes reports this, citing informed sources.

From October 27 to 29, Russian authorities will restrict access to mobile internet within the Third Ring Road in Moscow. The Russian Ministry of Digital Development explained these measures as necessary to ensure security during the “Forum of Gas-Exporting Countries” (FGEC) and the “Russia–Africa” summit, which Putin will attend.

A large-scale mobile internet outage had previously occurred in St. Petersburg. The outage coincided with Putin’s arrival in St. Petersburg, where he is scheduled to meet with the ruler of Malaysia, Sultan Ibrahim Ismail, and hold working meetings with the governors of St. Petersburg and Leningrad Oblast.

Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that restrictions on mobile internet during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which Putin also attended, were imposed to prevent security threats. These threats are said to come from Ukraine.

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