Security guards at Roskomnadzor’s headquarters on Kitaygorodskaya Street in Moscow will be on duty armed with service pistols. The heightened security measures come in the wake of two assassination attempts on agency employees in 2026.

According to the tender documentation for security services at Roskomnadzor’s headquarters, security guards will be issued 9-millimeter Makarov pistols. Two armed guards will be on duty at the office around the clock, and on weekdays they will be joined by another guard equipped with special gear.

Previously, the agency’s security personnel had already been using rubber batons, handcuffs, and metal detectors. However, they were not issued combat firearms until October 2026.

This was reported by Russian propaganda media outlets.

As a reminder, Roskomnadzor has begun blocking Telegram in Russia.

Roskomnadzor is facing a capacity shortage following the blocking of Telegram, and websites are becoming accessible again.

The FSB announced that it had foiled an assassination attempt on Roskomnadzor officials.

In Moscow, a teenager killed a Roskomnadzor employee who was blocking websites.

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