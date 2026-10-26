US President Donald Trump, at an election rally in Port Huron, Michigan, called Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed a “jihadist” and claimed he allegedly has ties to the Muslim Brotherhood movement. The Jerusalem Post reported this, citing Trump’s speech.

“I am here to stop a jihadist, Muslim Brotherhood member from becoming a United States senator,” Trump told supporters. He also compared voting against El-Sayed to the actions of Michigan native Todd Beamer and other passengers on United Flight 93, who resisted the hijackers during the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Race for a Senate seat

In the US Senate election on November 3, El-Sayed is competing for the vacant seat against Republican and former member of the House of Representatives Mike Rogers. The outcome of the race in Michigan could affect control of the upper chamber of Congress. If El-Sayed wins, he will become the first Muslim elected to the US Senate.

Trump said Michigan must “stand up and fight” to prevent a “jihadist from getting into the Capitol.” He also said that if El-Sayed won, he would allegedly be the only senator required to pass through a metal detector before entering the Senate.

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Response from the candidate and Obama

El-Sayed rejected the accusations and previously said that it was “shameful” for Rogers to question his loyalty to the United States. Rogers claimed without evidence that his opponent has ties to the Muslim Brotherhood; El-Sayed denies any affiliation with the organization.

Former US President Barack Obama, who campaigned for Democrats in Detroit the previous day, called such attacks an attempt to portray El-Sayed as less patriotic and less American than his opponents. Obama compared this to accusations against him that he had allegedly been born in Kenya.

The campaign has also focused on the US-Canada trade confrontation, which has affected Detroit’s automotive industry. Rogers supported Trump’s tariffs, linking them to investments by Chevrolet and Detroit Diesel in manufacturing in Michigan, but expressed concern about the impact of Canadian tariffs on the automotive sector.

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