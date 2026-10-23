The United Kingdom has launched the “Be Ready” campaign, designed to prepare the public for potential emergencies. It takes into account risks related to the climate crisis, dependence on technology, and threats from hostile nations. As part of this initiative, the government recommends that citizens keep at least a three-day supply of food and drinking water at home.

In new government guidelines designed to ensure household survival in the event of weather-related or cyber threats and other serious emergencies, every Briton is advised to have a supply of up to nine liters of bottled water and food for three days.

“In the face of these threats—which are not hypothetical but real, and which are not occurring far away, but increasingly right here, we must step up our efforts and take our national resilience—as well as our national defense—seriously,” said British Defense Minister Wes Streeting.

According to Wes Streeting, the United Kingdom needs to prepare for the threat of state-sponsored terrorism from Russia or other hostile states targeting everyday infrastructure.

People are advised to keep a supply of blankets and cash at home, as well as a first-aid kit, a flashlight with batteries, and a hand-crank FM radio. People should stock up on three liters of drinking water per person per day, and even more will be needed for cooking and washing, the guidelines add.

In August, the government noted that UK citizens would be advised to stock up on canned goods, but the Cabinet Office’s “Be Ready” campaign is more specific. It will be followed by an advertising campaign on social media and the radio.

In addition to the UK, similar recommendations have previously been issued in France, Ireland, and the Netherlands.

This was reported by The Guardian.

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