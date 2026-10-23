Trump confirmed that Ukraine's access to Starlink has been restored

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that Ukraine has regained access to the Starlink network, but did not specify whether he had personally spoken with American entrepreneur Elon Musk regarding the situation with satellite communications.

According to Trump, the details of who exactly made the calls are irrelevant, since the most important outcome is the fact that the system is back up and running.

“I don’t want to comment on that—you know, whether I called or someone else called, it doesn’t matter. It seems the main thing is that he (Elon Musk—‘Glavkom’) restored access,” Trump said.

Earlier reports indicated that Donald Trump had appealed to Elon Musk to lift the usage limits on the military version of the Starlink network for Ukrainian forces.

Journalists note that immediately after their phone call, the system returned to its normal operating mode. The Ukrainian side has already observed an increase in connection speeds, although full functionality has not yet been restored.

Earlier, the WSJ reported that Trump had called Musk to demand that Starlink restrictions for Ukraine be lifted.

Prior to this, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he was not involved in restricting Ukraine’s access to Starshield—the military version of the Starlink satellite system.

Musk himself claimed he had nothing to do with it either—arguing that Starshield belongs to and is controlled by the U.S. government, and that decisions regarding restrictions on the system’s use are made by the U.S. military and the U.S. president.

However, according to The Wall Street Journal, both are involved in slowing down Starshield: Musk, a well-known Putin supporter, approached Trump with a proposal to impose speed limits on the system, and the U.S. president agreed.

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