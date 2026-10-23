In Szczecin, Poland, a 43-year-old Polish citizen suspected of murdering a pregnant woman in Germany has been detained. According to RMF24, a European Arrest Warrant had been issued for the man.

Detention in Szczecin

The murder occurred on October 20 in Germany. During preliminary investigative actions, a 43-year-old Polish man was named as a suspect in the case. Police in the West Pomeranian Voivodeship received information that the man might be heading to Poland.

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Officers of Poland’s Central Bureau of Investigation and police from the voivodeship headquarters in Szczecin identified a location where the suspect might have been staying. He was detained on Thursday shortly after noon on one of the city’s streets.

Cooperation between Polish and German services

Police noted that, due to the nature of the suspicion and a possible threat to public safety, immediate action was required. Further procedural actions related to the execution of the European Arrest Warrant were scheduled for Friday. Polish law enforcement officers also reported an оперативный exchange of information with German services. The operation involved a unit of the Central Bureau of Investigation, Szczecin police officers, and the International Cooperation Bureau of Poland’s National Police Headquarters.

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