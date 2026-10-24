A Ukrainian woman was killed in Israel in front of her six-year-old son

In the Israeli city of Kiryat Haim, near Haifa, 43-year-old Yana Zikova, who was born in Uzhhorod, was killed. The tragedy occurred in her apartment, and the woman’s six-year-old son witnessed the attack. The victim’s former partner, a 30-year-old man, is suspected of committing the crime.

According to neighbors, the Ukrainian woman lived with her son in an apartment on the fourth floor of the building. This year, the boy started first grade. It is said that the woman had previously complained about relationship problems and admitted that she was afraid of her partner. At the time of the tragedy, the couple was no longer living together.

That day, residents of the building heard screams coming from Yana Zikova’s apartment and went to her home. One of the neighbors took the six-year-old boy, who had witnessed the attack on his mother, and tried to calm him down. The child has now been placed in the care of the appropriate social services.

Police and medical personnel were called to the scene. However, they were unable to save the woman—doctors pronounced her dead from stab wounds.

The suspect was found inside the apartment and taken into custody. Law enforcement is currently investigating all the circumstances of the crime and its motives. The court will ultimately determine the legal consequences of the suspect’s actions.

Neighbors say that Yana Zikova was a single mother raising her son and devoted a lot of attention to him.

“She was a lovely woman who cared deeply for her child and protected him. This is a terrible tragedy,” one of her neighbors told reporters.

According to Israeli media reports, Yana’s mother was in Israel about a month ago but later returned to Ukraine. The victim’s relatives have already been notified of the tragedy.

This was reported with reference to groza-news.info.

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