Snack manufacturers in the European Union fear that new rules on the labelling of vegetarian products could also affect chips with flavours such as “flame-grilled steak” or “barbecue beef”. The Independent reports.

Manufacturers’ concerns

The EU regulation provides for a ban on using the names “steak” and “bacon” for vegetarian substitutes for meat products in order to avoid confusing consumers. At the same time, it allows labels such as “vegetarian burger” and “meat-free sausage”.

Oliver Devaux of the European Snacks Association, which represents, among others, Ireland’s Tayto and Sweden’s Estrella, told Politico that meat-related names in flavour descriptions could fall under these rules. The association is seeking a separate exemption for flavourings to clarify how the legislation applies.

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Transition period until 2029

In May, EU lawmakers agreed on a ban on the use of 31 meat-related names for non-meat products. The list includes, among others, the words “bacon”, “beef”, “ribs”, “chicken” and “wings”. The regulation also protects the term “meat”, defining it as edible parts of animals.

At the same time, Members of the European Parliament introduced amendments in August providing for additional restrictions. The European People’s Party, an influential centre-right political force, does not support proposals to ban the names “burger”, “sausage” and “nuggets” for vegetarian products.

The regulation entered into force on 18 August, but provides for a three-year transition period. Therefore, the ban is due to take effect in August 2029. British chip manufacturers may also face these requirements when selling products to Northern Ireland, where a significant part of EU rules applies.

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