In Russia’s Kaliningrad region, the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — is building a large radar complex approximately 30 km from the border with Poland. As Interia reports, the facility is located in Gvardeysk near Kaliningrad.

Satellite imagery data

The publication refers to unpublished satellite images from the Finnish-Polish monitoring system Iceye, first reported by Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. The images show an installation surrounded by a double fence, with three rows of radars, each 500 meters long.

Fragments of the Iceye report obtained by Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung indicate that the facility under construction is to be an Over-The-Horizon (OTH) detection system. Such systems are designed to detect targets inaccessible to other radar installations.

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Claimed capabilities of the system

The German outlet Tagesspiegel writes that this technology can be used to intercept satellite communications, detect aircraft and ballistic missile flights, as well as ship movements at distances of 900 to 3,000 kilometers. According to the publication’s assessment, the installation in Gvardeysk will enable Russia to monitor facilities in Poland, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Iceye believes that the construction of an OTH system in this area indicates the transformation of the Kaliningrad region into a hub of electronic warfare. Another large radar station is located about 50 km west of Gvardeysk, near Chernyakhovsk. Interia also writes that the region has more than 20 positions for signals intelligence and electronic warfare.

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