In Rome, Milan and Turin, Italy, clashes between demonstrators and police occurred during Saturday's protests against the government and the rising cost of living. According to RMF24, reinforced police and military forces were deployed to maintain order.

Clashes in Milan and Rome

In central Milan, a group of protesters tried to break through police barricades during a rally involving more than 5,000 people, mostly young people. Some shopkeepers closed their stores along the march route over fears of unrest.

About 200 students and schoolchildren also held a rally near the Teatro Strehler. Their placards bore slogans of solidarity with young protesters in France. Overall, several anti-government actions took place in the capital of Lombardy that day.

In Rome, clashes occurred near the Colosseum after participants in a demonstration changed their route and approached the Arch of Constantine. At the same time, two previously announced actions were taking place in the capital: a demonstration organized by the far right and an anti-war protest. Before the events began, police detained more than 40 young people wearing balaclavas and carrying other items during preventive checks that could indicate an intention to take part in unrest.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Bottles and firecrackers in Turin

Hundreds of people joined the protest in Turin. Police officers there were pelted with bottles and firecrackers. Law enforcement used batons and tear gas. In Bologna, participants in the action chanted slogans against the police and threw firecrackers.

In Naples, a protest against the high cost of living took place peacefully. Demonstrators applauded police officers when they eased the security cordon and moved several meters away from the march route.

Earlier that day, Milan police detained the 30-year-old founder of the so-called October 17 Movement. He was charged with incitement to violence. According to the source, after violent clashes in Milan the previous week, the man called on social media for people to join Saturday's demonstrations.

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