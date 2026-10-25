Former US President Barack Obama spoke at a campaign rally in Detroit, Michigan, in support of Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed. The event at Cass Technical High School took place on the first day of early voting in the state, The Guardian reports.

Before thousands of attendees, Obama said that El-Sayed is seeking real change, including limiting the influence of money in politics and improving voters' well-being. According to the former president, the candidate will also continue working to ensure affordable, high-quality healthcare for all Americans.

Support for Democrats

This was Obama's first public endorsement of El-Sayed. During the Democratic Party's August primaries, the former president did not endorse any candidates; El-Sayed, a physician and former Wayne County health system official, defeated Congresswoman Haley Stevens.

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At the rally, Obama also endorsed Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who is running as a Democrat for governor. He acknowledged differences with El-Sayed on certain issues while emphasizing their shared views on ensuring equal opportunities in society.

Race for a Senate seat

In the election, El-Sayed will compete against Republican Mike Rogers, a former congressman endorsed by President Donald Trump. A mid-October Marist poll of likely voters showed 50% support for El-Sayed versus 48% for Rogers, although the difference was within the margin of error.

Obama also criticized Trump, accusing him of enriching himself and his family and of creating a culture of quid pro quo. In addition, he spoke out against the Trump administration's tariff policy, mentioning Canada. Michigan's general election is scheduled for November 3.

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