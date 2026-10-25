Voting in Bulgaria’s presidential election began on October 25. According to Al Jazeera, acting President Iliana Yotova and former interim Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov are leading pre-election polls among 27 candidates. The election is taking place amid the spread of the war that the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — is waging against Ukraine to the Black Sea waters near Bulgaria’s coast.

Attacks on vessels in the Black Sea

Attention to the election has been heightened by a series of drone attacks on merchant vessels near Bulgaria’s coast. According to the outlet, approximately two dozen sailors from different countries may have been killed in the strikes.

The attacks drew international condemnation and concerns over the expanding geography of the war against Ukraine. Bulgaria appealed for allied assistance to strengthen maritime security. The Bulgarian government did not directly place responsibility for the strikes on Russia, but Prime Minister Rumen Radev said that the consequences of the attacks were “beneficial to the Russian Federation.”

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Candidates’ positions

Both leading candidates condemned the strikes on vessels, but have different approaches to the war. Gyurov is supported by pro-Western reformist parties. He previously expressed support for Ukraine and signed a security cooperation agreement with Kyiv while heading the government. At a rally, Gyurov said he wants to see Bulgaria as a reliable NATO ally that protects its interests through preparedness, strong diplomacy and a clear position.

Yotova, who previously served as vice president, became acting president in January after Rumen Radev’s resignation. He supports her candidacy, and both advocate for a diplomatic end to the war. Dobromir Zhivkov, head of the Market Links polling agency, told the Associated Press that Yotova is among politicians calling for Bulgaria to take a more neutral position, including ending aid and arms supplies to Ukraine.

Polling stations will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Alpha Research polls forecast 41% of the vote for Yotova and 28% for Gyurov. Analysts do not expect any candidate to win an absolute majority in the first round. For the first-round result, turnout must also exceed 50% of the 6.6 million registered voters, but it is expected to be below 40%. Under these conditions, a runoff on November 1 is likely.

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