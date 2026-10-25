Trump says he has to stop killing Iranian leaders — Anadolu Agency

US President Donald Trump said during an election rally in the state of Georgia that he has to stop killing Iranian leaders in order to find out whom the United States is negotiating with. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Statement at the rally

Trump said that Iran has no planes, ships, leaders, or anything else. He also claimed that there are no first- or second-tier leaders left in the country. According to him, this is a consequence of US actions against the Iranian military and leadership.

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Position on the nuclear program

The US president reiterated that Iran must not obtain nuclear weapons. He also defended his 2018 decision to withdraw the United States from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran's nuclear program, concluded in 2015 under President Barack Obama.

Trump stated that Operations Midnight Hammer and Epic Fury destroyed Iran's uranium-enrichment capabilities. He linked them to military operations in 2025 and the period from February to May 2026. The president also claimed that the United States defeated Iran in military, financial, and other dimensions.

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