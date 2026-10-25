In Barcelona, Spain, 100 people were detained on Saturday evening following an anti-system protest. According to the Jerusalem Post, its participants looted shops and set fire to street objects near the central Plaça de Catalunya.

Minors among those detained

Catalonia’s Interior Minister Núria Parlon said that approximately 25% of those detained are minors. According to her, more than 30 arson attacks were carried out during the unrest, while 14 shops were damaged or looted.

The incidents occurred in an area popular with tourists and weekend shoppers. Videos circulated on social media showing people trapped inside stores after shutters were lowered, including at the El Corte Inglés department store.

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Calls made through social media

Participants in the protest were urged to join through social media posts, where the movement was described as an “anti-system” movement. The posts also used the slogan Institut Indignats — a translation of the name of the Lyceés Indignés movement, which has mobilized students for protests in France in recent weeks.

Barcelona Mayor Jaume Collboni said that acts of vandalism in the city would not go unpunished. He also mentioned legal consequences for the guardians of minors involved in such actions.

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