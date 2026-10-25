In Poland, 42% of survey participants named Prime Minister Donald Tusk a better political leader than the head of the Law and Justice party, Jarosław Kaczyński. Kaczyński was chosen by 28.6% of respondents, while another 29.4% were unable to decide on an answer.

As Interia reports, the United Surveys by IBRiS study for Wirtualna Polska concerned which of the leaders of the country's two largest parties citizens consider a better leader of their political camp.

Breakdown of responses

Tusk was supported by 27.7% of respondents who chose the option “definitely Donald Tusk,” and by 14.3% who answered “rather Donald Tusk.” In favor of Kaczyński, 15% of respondents chose the option “definitely Jarosław Kaczyński,” while another 13.6% chose “rather Jarosław Kaczyński.”

Nearly one-third of the study participants, 29.4%, answered “don't know/hard to say.”

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Responses of supporters of different camps

Among voters of the current governing coalition, 87% of respondents named Tusk the better leader. Kaczyński was supported by 3% in this group, while 10% expressed no opinion.

In the group of opposition supporters, 55% chose Kaczyński, 18% chose Tusk, and 27% were undecided. Among Confederation supporters, 52% of respondents supported Kaczyński, 14% supported Tusk, and another 34% had no answer. Among other voters, 58% were undecided, 28% named Tusk, and 14% named Kaczyński.

The survey was conducted on October 16–18, 2026, on a sample of 1,000 people using the CAWI and CATI methods. The stated margin of error is 3% at a confidence level of 0.95.

Read us on