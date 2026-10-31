In Kazakhstan, Dmitry Punin and his wife, Marina Ilyina, have been placed on an international wanted list. They are suspected of operating an illegal online casino within the country.

According to a public announcement, their names have appeared on Kazakhstan’s official website in the “Wanted Persons” section. Earlier, in August, the couple was listed among the suspects in a case involving an illegal gambling operation.

The investigation began following journalistic reports in early 2025. These reports alleged that the Pin-Up bookmaker, officially registered in Kazakhstan, was directing users to online casino websites, the operation of which is prohibited in the country.

Following this, Kazakhstan’s Financial Monitoring Agency opened a case regarding illegal gambling operations. According to investigators, bank employees helped transfer funds that citizens had lost at online casinos. The total amount of such transactions, according to the data provided, could have reached 100 billion tenge.

Other individuals suspected of assisting in the organization and financial management of the illegal business are also involved in the case. In particular, alleged participants in this scheme were previously placed on a wanted list.

Source: Kazinform

At the same time, being placed on a wanted list does not imply guilt. Final conclusions regarding the involvement of the individuals in question must be determined by a court.

In Limassol, Cyprus, unknown assailants opened fire on the facade of the PUNIN WINE boutique, owned by businessman Dmitry Punin.

Cyprus continues to combat the laundering of “blood money” from Russian billionaires through the illegal gambling industry, as well as attempts to legalize war criminals within the EU.

In August 2025, law enforcement agencies seized 2.6 billion hryvnias from the Russian online casino Pin-Up and transferred it to Ukraine’s state budget.

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