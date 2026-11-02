On the Greek island of Rhodes, heavy downpours caused flash floods: water inundated roads, shops and other commercial premises, while swift currents swept away cars. The most intense nighttime rainfall was recorded in the eastern part of the island, Interia reports.

The most difficult situation in Archangelos

The Archangelos area was hit the hardest, where a river overflowed its banks and turned roads into raging streams. Water swept away more than a dozen cars, while shops and other commercial premises were flooded.

Less extensive flooding also occurred in the Afandou area and villages in southern Rhodes. Emergency services received hundreds of calls, including requests to pump out water. Island residents and tourists received warnings about a sharp deterioration in the weather, and local authorities decided to close schools.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Eliminating the consequences of the bad weather

Civil defense, together with units of the South Aegean regional administration and Rhodes authorities, is working around the clock to eliminate the consequences of the flooding. Services are removing cars swept away by water, clearing drainage systems, restoring water flow in streams and repairing damaged road infrastructure.

Although the intensity of the bad weather decreased during the day, rescue services remain on heightened alert.

Consequences on Kalymnos

Less extensive damage was also recorded on the Greek island of Kalymnos. In the Agios Vasileios area, a large rock broke away from a slope and struck a garage, damaging a parked car. Mayor Giannis Mastrokoúkos said that a group of houses is located below the site where the rock fell.

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