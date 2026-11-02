Apollo, a Ukrainian combat cat, has become an employee at an unusual café in Spain

A cat-friendly coworking space has opened in Málaga, Spain, where one of the furry “employees” is Apollo, a Ukrainian combat cat. The cat served on the front lines in Ukraine but moved to Spain after being demobilized.

The Paws for a Moment space is located in the city center on Plaza de Uncibay. It’s called the world’s first coworking space for cat lovers. It’s a space that combines a cat café with a place to work and socialize.

The idea came from Misha Buenaventura, an entrepreneur of Filipino descent. He became fascinated with cat cafes during a trip to Japan. Later, he read in Forbes magazine that Málaga had been named the world’s best city for digital nomads, and decided that this was the perfect place to bring his vision to life.

According to media reports, Buenaventura arrived in Málaga in March 2022. It took about a year to complete all the necessary paperwork. At the same time, he collaborated with veterinarians, shelters, and animal welfare organizations. The cats were introduced gradually so they could get used to one another and form a colony without territorial conflicts.

The WhatsApp and Telegram group that the entrepreneur created to find temporary homes for the animals grew very quickly from seven to 300 members. At first, the cats lived in a temporary apartment in Benalmádena. Later, a permanent home was set up for them—a specially adapted apartment with hammocks, terraces, and quarantine rooms. Veterinarians and animal care specialists regularly visit the facility.

Currently, 20 cats rescued from shelters live at the café. Most of them come from the Málaga area. The animals ended up in shelters after being abandoned or given up by their previous owners.

One of the most touching stories is that of a cat named Apollo, who came all the way from Ukraine. According to the café manager, the cat witnessed a Russian missile strike that killed his family. Apollo was later taken in by a soldier, and for a year, he stayed with the troops on the front lines.

“We had to fly him here, passing through four countries. When I picked him up, he acted as if he were a dog, because that’s exactly how the soldiers treated him,” the manager said.

The café has become not only a place to work but also a hub for animal lovers. They organize movie screenings, drawing and origami classes, as well as Mexican bingo.

The café collaborates with local animal welfare organizations, including Amam and CityCats, to help find homes for stray cats. As part of the Cat Tinder project, they post photos of animals looking for homes and host events to introduce cats to potential owners.

The café even has a small memorial corner. Visitors can leave photos there of pets they have lost, regardless of the animal’s species.

In addition, the café welcomes children with serious illnesses or disabilities free of charge in collaboration with charitable organizations. Adults with depression, anxiety disorders, or eating disorders may also visit the café if they have been referred by one of the psychiatrists with whom the café collaborates.

How This Unique Café Works

Paws for a Moment is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and on weekends from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Visitors pay not for drinks, but for the time they spend there. Half an hour costs 9 euros, and a full eight-hour workday costs 65 euros.

It’s recommended to make reservations in advance. The café is primarily geared toward adults, but children are also allowed to visit as long as they follow the rules: they must not scare the cats or disturb other visitors’ work.

For discerning connoisseurs, the menu features Kopi Luwak—one of the most expensive coffees in the world. It is made from beans that have passed through the digestive system of the luwak. A cup of this coffee costs 40 euros.

As it approaches its second anniversary, the café has already become a successful venture. This summer, Buenaventura opened a branch in Tallinn, the capital of Estonia.

Another location is set to open soon—in Marbella. It will be the chain’s second branch in Spain.



This was reported by The Olive Press.

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