The Russian Federation, an aggressor state, is completing the construction of a large radar station near Gvardeysk in the Kaliningrad region, approximately 37 kilometres from the border with Poland. According to RMF24, the facility could potentially detect aircraft, missiles and naval vessels within a radius of up to 3,000 kilometres.

Antenna arrays more than 500 metres long

Satellite images from ICEYE reportedly show three antenna arrays at the complex, each more than 500 metres long. The area around the facility has been enclosed by a double fence. According to Defence24, work began in March 2023.

The station may be an element of Russia’s 29B6 “Container” system, an over-the-horizon radar operating in the shortwave band. Such systems can detect targets beyond the line of sight by reflecting radio waves off the ionosphere. The Russian military previously stated that “Container” can simultaneously track up to 10,000 air targets, including F-35 aircraft equipped with stealth technology.

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Another complex near Chernyakhovsk

Another large radar facility is also being built near Chernyakhovsk in the Kaliningrad region. According to Defence24, it has the shape of a ring more than 1.6 kilometres in diameter, and its construction also began in March 2023. The purpose of the second complex remains unclear, but analysts cited by the outlet suggest that both facilities may be parts of a single system.

Colonel Vaidotas Malinionis, a representative of the Lithuanian Armed Forces, believes that the new radar could give the Russian command more time to respond in the event of a possible conflict with NATO. Latvian military analyst Evija Djatkovica noted that the system could help detect low-flying objects, including drones.

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