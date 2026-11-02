In Cyprus, President Nikos Christodoulides will meet on Tuesday with UN Secretary-General’s personal envoy María Ángela Holguín to discuss preparations for a possible resumption of talks on the Cyprus issue. As Cyprus Mail reports, the meeting is scheduled for 15:15.

Greek Cypriot side’s proposals

Christodoulides and Holguín are expected to consider specific proposals from the Greek Cypriot side, to which the president had asked for responses. They are also to discuss other issues raised by the UN envoy during her contacts with the two leaders.

On Monday, Holguín met with Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhürman. The conversation focused on preparations for a trilateral meeting involving Christodoulides, scheduled for November 9.

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Meeting on November 9

After her conversation with Erhürman, Holguín described it as positive and said that the sides had discussed a number of issues ahead of the trilateral meeting. She also expressed optimism about the prospects for progress on the Cyprus issue.

The November 9 meeting is set to bring together Christodoulides, Erhürman and Holguín to determine whether conditions exist for the resumption of formal negotiations. Christodoulides had previously called the goal of holding a broader meeting to announce the resumption of talks entirely achievable, if there is sufficient political will.

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