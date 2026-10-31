In Atlanta, United States, the top diplomats of the Quad countries — the United States, India, Japan and Australia — completed preparations for the bloc’s leaders’ summit, which is scheduled to take place in Manila next month. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting. The summit will be the first Quad gathering at the leaders’ level in more than two years.

As reported by the South China Morning Post, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with his counterparts from India, Japan and Australia. The participants reaffirmed their commitment to the concept of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Statement on supply chains

In a joint statement released by Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the parties expressed serious concern over economic coercion, including arbitrary export restrictions. They also pointed to non-market policies and practices that lead to excess production capacity and could disrupt global supply chains in critical sectors.

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China was not mentioned directly in the document. The participants stated their intention to develop reliable and open global supply chains, as well as reliable and resilient infrastructure. After the talks, Rubio said that the Quad countries were working on the development of next-generation technologies, maritime cooperation and the security of critical mineral supplies.

Summit in Manila

The joint statement did not specify the exact date of the Quad summit. Earlier, Rubio confirmed that the leaders’ meeting would take place in Manila as part of events of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. The Philippines chairs ASEAN this year and will host the bloc’s leaders’ summit and other multilateral events on November 16–18.

After visiting the Philippines, US President Donald Trump is expected to travel to Shenzhen for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings, where he is to hold his third bilateral meeting this year with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The previous Quad leaders’ summit took place in September 2024 in Wilmington, Delaware.

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