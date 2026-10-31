In Poland, Prime Minister Donald Tusk will deliver an address on Saturday, October 31, at 20:00. The Prime Minister’s Office reported this on platform X, Interia reports.

Dispute around the Constitutional Tribunal

According to Interia, the dispute around Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal escalated on Friday. Information then appeared on the institution’s website about an order for a one-month break in the performance of official duties by Bogdan Święczkowski and Bartłomiej Sochański.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Judge’s statement

Judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska announced that she is the one heading the Constitutional Tribunal. The tribunal’s leadership, which had been in office until then, questioned the legality of these actions.

The Interia article provides no other details regarding Tusk’s planned address. The outlet noted that additional information would appear later.

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