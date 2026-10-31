US Embassy warns of possible terrorist attack in Moscow’s Tsaritsyno — RMF24

The US Embassy in Moscow has warned of a possible terrorist attack at the Tsaritsyno palace-and-park complex in the south of Russia’s capital. The diplomatic mission said it had received credible information about the threat of an incident that could result in a large number of deaths, RMF24 reports.

Warning for visitors

The embassy advised against visiting Tsaritsyno, urged people to remain vigilant and avoid crowds. The diplomatic mission also noted that the US government is coordinating its response to the threat with the relevant authorities of the Russian Federation — the aggressor state.

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FSB response

According to Reuters, Russia’s Federal Security Service confirmed that it had received information from the United States about preparations for a terrorist attack in Moscow. The agency said it was taking appropriate measures.

Tsaritsyno is a museum-reserve and an 18th-century palace-and-park complex built at the initiative of Empress Catherine II. It now hosts exhibitions, concerts and festivals.

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