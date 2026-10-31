The Council of Parliamentarians at the President of Poland adopted a statement on the events of October 30 at the Constitutional Tribunal, calling them an unlawful attempt against a constitutional body of the state. The council’s chairman, MP Marcin Horała, reported the decision, Interia writes.

Council statement

The document was adopted during Saturday’s meeting of the Council of Parliamentarians at the President of Poland, attended by Deputy Head of the Chancellery of the President Adam Andruszkiewicz. Council members stated that individuals who, in their view, acted without legal grounds received support from security services. This assertion is set out in the council’s statement.

The authors of the document also warned that recognizing such actions as effective could, in their view, negatively affect Poland’s standing among Western democracies.

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Appeal concerning the Constitutional Tribunal

The council spoke out against what its representatives called an attempt to deprive the President of Poland of constitutional powers. The statement recalled that, under the Constitution of Poland, the president safeguards its observance, the sovereignty and security of the state, as well as the continuity of state authority.

Council members noted that a discussion on reforming and restoring the Constitutional Tribunal cannot, in their view, justify unlawful actions. They called for the proper functioning of the tribunal to be restored and for respect for the office of president, the Constitution, the principle of separation of powers, and the independence of constitutional justice.

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