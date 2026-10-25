The Catholic Archdiocese of New York in the United States has reached an $800 million agreement to settle claims by approximately 1,300 people who alleged sexual abuse by clergy. The Jerusalem Post reported this, citing lawyers.

One of the largest agreements

According to the publication, the archdiocese agreed to the payment in May. This amount is one of the largest in a series of legal cases concerning sexual abuse by clergy in the United States.

The law firm Jeff Anderson & Associates, which represents 300 of the claimants, called the agreement an important moment in the pursuit of justice.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Disclosure of documents

The agreement is second only to the settlement reached by the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, which agreed to a payment of $880 million in 2024. As part of the current settlement, the New York Archdiocese also committed to release documents concerning individuals involved in sexual offenses in the church.

The agreement also allows claimants to file lawsuits against the church’s insurers for additional payments. At the same time, it allows the archdiocese to avoid bankruptcy.

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