Lithuania has extended until mid-November the deployment of about 100 servicemen on the border with the Russian Federation, an aggressor state. The army is helping the Lithuanian border guard service prevent possible illegal border crossings.

Support may be increased

As Interia reports, citing Lithuanian broadcaster LRT, the decision on additional support for border guards was made in the first half of October. The initial number of servicemen may be increased if necessary.

Acting commander of the Lithuanian border guard service Donatas Škarnulis said that there had been several border violations over the past year. According to him, the involvement of the army also makes it possible to practice cooperation between the military and border guards.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Concerns over possible mobilization

Lithuanian authorities view a possible announcement of mobilization in Russia as a scenario that could create additional challenges at the border. Škarnulis noted that in such a case, some Russian citizens may try to leave its territory, including by illegally crossing the border.

Lithuanian Defence Minister Robertas Kaunas said several weeks earlier that Russians might try to avoid mobilization by heading to Poland or Lithuania. He made the decision to extend military support until mid-November at the request of Interior Ministry chief Martinas Katelinas.

The Lithuanian side emphasizes that the situation near Russia's Kaliningrad region currently remains calm, and the deployment of servicemen is preventive in nature.

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