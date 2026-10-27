A serious failure of servers serving the classified “Spirala” records system occurred at the Military Recruitment Centre in Opole, Poland, in June 2026. The incident may have caused a partial or irreversible loss of data on reservists, service candidates and servicemembers of the Territorial Defence Forces, RMF24 reports, citing Onet.

Problems with backups

According to Onet journalists, the leadership in Warsaw was not informed about the failure for several months. Since October 2025, the necessary backups had not been created at the Opole centre or had been made improperly. As a result of the failure, some data was lost, and its recovery may take months.

The centre stated that the failure was caused by disruptions in power supply, rather than staff negligence. At the same time, cybersecurity experts cited by RMF24 link the situation to long-standing organisational and staffing problems.

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Officers leaving for civilian life

Against the backdrop of the failure, two officers left service: Colonel Arkadiusz Smoliński, head of the Military Recruitment Centre in Opole, and Colonel Rafał Wojciechowski, head of a unit at the Central Military Recruitment Centre. Both had received permission several weeks earlier to continue serving after the age of 60.

The decision to leave for civilian life was made after they were summoned to Warsaw, where the officers were to explain allegations contained in anonymous reports. These included claims of improper treatment of subordinates and falsification of documentation; these allegations are not presented as established facts.

According to the source, inspectors also recorded violations in security documentation, equipment records and the granting of access rights to administrators. At times, access to systems was retained by people who no longer worked in the unit. New specialists were sent to Opole to restore the systems’ operation and the lost data.

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