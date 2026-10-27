British Defense Minister Wes Streeting stated in a column for *The Telegraph* that the armed forces of the Russian Federation and its potential allies will have the capability to launch a strike by 2030. In light of this, the United Kingdom has just over 1,000 days to prepare, together with its NATO partners, for a likely direct confrontation.

The official criticized the defense policy of the previous Conservative government, arguing that its misuse had reduced the size of the British military to its lowest level since the Napoleonic Wars.

To address this threat, the official called for the immediate revival of the national defense-industrial complex and an increase in weapons production, citing as an example the resumption of production of artillery barrels made from British steel at a plant in Telford. Wes Streeting emphasized: “My main task in this position is to prepare the British Army for victory in the event of war. Strengthening our defenses should deter a potential adversary, but the country must also be prepared for direct conflict if deterrence fails.”

Source: The Telegraph.

Earlier, Wes Streeting warned against appeasing Vladimir Putin after Donald Trump’s chief negotiator on the war in Ukraine called him a humanist.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russian army could attack a NATO member country within the next five years. This would test the alliance’s resilience.

Before meeting with an American delegation consisting of U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, dictator Putin stated that Russia is allegedly ready to go to war with Europe but has no such intention.

In the event of a Russian attack on NATO members, the Alliance could launch a preemptive strike against targets on Russian territory, according to Admiral Rob Bauer, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers it entirely possible that Russia could open a second front against another European country even before the war in Ukraine ends.

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