Judge María Tardón of Spain’s National Court has given the government 15 days to declassify intelligence reports on the mass irregular arrival of people in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on July 30–31. The judge sent a formal request to the Council of Ministers, Anadolu Agency reports, citing the Spanish agency EFE.

The Council of Ministers must declassify the documents within the deadline set by the court.

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Intelligence materials

The court request covers all notes and reports that Spain’s National Intelligence Centre (CNI) prepared and submitted to authorities from July 30, 2026. These materials are related to the investigation into the events of July 30 and 31, 2026.

Actions of the Moroccan authorities

The request also concerns intelligence information on the actions of the Moroccan authorities to date. According to estimates by Spain’s central government, about 72,000 people irregularly crossed from Morocco into Ceuta on July 30–31.

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