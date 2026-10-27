Polish President Karol Nawrocki has convened a meeting of the National Security Council for November 3. It will begin at 3:00 p.m., and the event itself will be closed to the public. One of the designated topics is the construction in Poland of a permanent base for US troops.

National Security Bureau statement

The head of the National Security Bureau, Bartos Grodecki, announced the convening of the council. According to Interia, the official published this information on the X platform. In the statement, he also specified the date, start time and closed format of the meeting convened by the Polish president.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Meeting topics

According to Grodecki, the meeting will discuss current issues concerning national security. Separately, participants will consider the construction of a permanent base for US troops on Polish territory. The head of the National Security Bureau named this issue among the agenda items.

No other details about the planned discussion were provided in the statement. Interia reported that additional information is expected later.

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