Former officer Mark Tyrrell found guilty of rape — The Guardian

Southwark Crown Court in the United Kingdom found former Metropolitan Police officer Mark Tyrrell guilty of one count of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of perverting the course of justice. The 57-year-old man was convicted of offences against a woman he met while working in the police force, The Guardian reports.

Case circumstances

The court heard that Tyrrell raped the woman, whose identity has not been disclosed for legal reasons, after she repeatedly refused to have sex with him. Prosecutor Catherine Farrelly said that when the woman resisted his sexual advances, he decided to take what he wanted.

Police officers who arrived at the woman’s home in connection with another case found Tyrrell hiding beside her bed. He was also found guilty of perverting the course of justice for attempting to delete messages with the woman. In one message, he apologised for being a sex offender and for ruining her life.

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Jury decision and sentencing

The jury acquitted Tyrrell of 13 other charges, including another count of rape. In court, he claimed that sexual relations between them had always been consensual and that there had been no coercion.

Tyrrell had previously admitted misconduct in public office. He also pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice by persuading the woman to lie to police about why he was in her bedroom. Sentencing is scheduled for 16 December.

Service in the protection unit

Tyrrell served in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, where convicted rapists Wayne Couzens and David Carrick also worked. Chief Superintendent Sarah Leach of the Specialist Operations unit said such actions were especially unacceptable from an officer who had gained the victim’s trust.

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