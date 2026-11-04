2026 U.S. Elections: Americans Are Dissatisfied with Trump and the State of the Economy — CNN Poll

Most Americans are dissatisfied with the direction the country is heading, the state of the economy, and President Donald Trump’s performance. According to preliminary results from a CNN national poll, nearly 4 in 10 voters said they feel angry about the situation in the U.S. At the same time, a growing number of Americans are placing the blame for economic hardships directly on the president and his policies.

According to preliminary results from the CNN Voter Poll, about three-quarters of American voters are dissatisfied with or view the state of the country even more negatively. Nearly 40% of those surveyed said they feel angry about the current situation.

Initial data suggests that these sentiments are primarily influenced by two factors: attitudes toward Donald Trump and dissatisfaction with the economic situation. At the same time, it is still difficult to determine how strongly each of these factors will influence the election results. This is especially true in states where Republicans traditionally hold strong positions, but where Senate races are proving unexpectedly competitive this time around.

Most Voters Disapprove of Trump’s Performance

About six out of ten voters in the U.S. disapprove of Donald Trump’s performance as president. About half of all respondents said they strongly disapprove of his performance.

The attitude of those who voted for Trump in the 2024 presidential election is also telling. According to the poll, about one in five of these voters now views his performance negatively.

This indicates that dissatisfaction with the president extends beyond his traditional political opponents. Some of the people who supported him in the previous election are now also critical of his performance.

Americans link economic problems to the president’s policies

Another key factor in the dissatisfaction is the economy. The number of voters who say inflation has caused them financial hardship is roughly the same as it was during the 2024 election. However, this time around, many Americans directly link rising prices to the president’s actions.

About two-thirds of those surveyed believe that Donald Trump has worsened the country’s economic situation. Most of them attribute this specifically to his political decisions, rather than to circumstances beyond the president’s control.

Thus, the cost of living and personal finances remain among the top concerns for American voters. And, judging by the initial poll results, many hold the current administration responsible for the economic hardships.

What We Know About the CNN Poll

The CNN Voter Poll is a polling format that has replaced the traditional exit polls of previous years. It combines interviews with voters directly at polling places on Election Day with tens of thousands of surveys conducted nationwide over the weeks leading up to the election. Thanks to this approach, researchers can gain a broader understanding of who is voting, what political views voters hold, and what influences their choices. The results also help gauge the sentiments of various demographic groups and understand which issues concern Americans the most.

Subsequently, the poll data will be compared with the actual election results. These results will serve as the primary benchmark for assessing how accurately voter sentiment was reflected. At the same time, CNN emphasizes that even such polls do not provide absolutely accurate results. Like any sociological study, they have a margin of error. Therefore, the figures should be viewed as an assessment of sentiment rather than definitive indicators.

Particular caution should be exercised when interpreting the first published data. At this stage, they have not yet been adjusted to reflect the final voting results. Thus, further ballot counting and data refinement may slightly alter the overall picture. Despite this, CNN’s initial results already show noticeable dissatisfaction among Americans with the situation in the country. Voters have the most questions about the president’s performance and his administration’s economic policies. Whether these sentiments will affect the election results will become clear after the final vote count. CNN reports this.

High voter turnout has been recorded in the U.S. midterm congressional elections. More than 50 million Americans voted before Election Day, and in a number of key states, polling places on Tuesday also saw significantly more voters than during previous midterm elections. At the same time, it is still difficult to say whether this turnout favors the Democrats or the Republicans.

In two states that strongly supported Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, Democrats have unexpectedly taken the lead in the race for Senate seats. Polls in Ohio and Kansas show a slight lead for Democratic candidates. However, the margin between the rivals is often so narrow that both races are considered virtually tied heading into Election Day.

A U.S. federal appeals court has allowed the Trump administration to resume requesting that states set aside ballots that federal authorities suspect may have been cast by non-citizens. The decision was made by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals by a 6-5 vote. At the same time, the court did not require the states to comply with these requests and did not confirm that there were indeed non-citizens among the voters.

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