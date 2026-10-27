The US Air Force has awarded Lockheed Martin a $694 million contract to produce and deploy the AGM-183A Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon, or ARRW, hypersonic missile. The contract was awarded in late September, moving the program from prototype development and flight testing to production, Defense News reports.

Transition to production

US Air Force Secretary Troy Meink called the decision a turning point in the advanced weapons development program. According to him, ARRW’s transition from testing to production is intended to provide US commanders with a high-speed strike capability able to overcome modern anti-access and area-denial systems.

The agreement was concluded under the US Department of Defense’s Enterprise-Wide Agile Acquisition Contract mechanism. The report notes that the contract is part of the US military’s efforts to modernize its arsenal.

Specifications and funding

ARRW is designed to accelerate to speeds exceeding Mach 5 using a solid-fuel rocket booster, after which a hypersonic glide vehicle separates. The missile is intended to strike well-protected targets from a safe distance and within a limited timeframe.

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US Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach said that deploying ARRW would strengthen US forces’ ability to hold targets at risk anywhere in the world and provide the Joint Force with a rapid response option in highly contested environments.

The Air Force did not disclose the planned number of missiles or their delivery schedule, citing operational security considerations. In 2023, the service halted ARRW procurement after completing the prototype development phase and following unsuccessful tests, focusing on the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile program.

In 2025, the Air Force informed Congress of its intention to restore ARRW funding. The budget request for fiscal year 2026 sought about $387 million for the program, while the request for 2027 increased the amount to $452 million.

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