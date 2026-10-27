US President Donald Trump is holding two campaign rallies in Texas — in Corpus Christi and Lubbock — in support of Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton. As ABC News Australia reports, the trip is taking place a week before the US midterm elections.

Plan for the oil and gas industry

During the trip, Trump is expected to announce a plan to ease methane emissions rules for oil and gas producers. The president plans to present this as part of his administration's work to lower gasoline prices.

Earlier this month, Trump signed an executive order allowing tax-free red diesel fuel intended for off-road machinery to be used on public roads. At one of the rallies, he said he was not sure what exactly this meant.

Democrats' concerns

Democrats hope that their candidate, James Talarico, will become the first member of the party elected to the Senate from Texas in more than three decades. Polls cited by ABC News Australia indicate that he has a slight lead over Paxton.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

At the same time, according to The Washington Sun, some party members fear that Talarico's campaign is not mobilizing Black voters sufficiently. Texas House of Representatives member Jolanda Jones told the publication that the key issue is not the candidate's support among this group of voters, but their turnout.

Preparing for possible interference

US state and local election officials are also preparing for possible attempts to interfere with voting, The New York Times reports. Among the scenarios they are considering are raids by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, federal observers exceeding their authority, and ballot theft.

These concerns are linked to the possibility that Trump may challenge the results of the midterm elections. The president continues to falsely claim that he won the 2020 presidential election.

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