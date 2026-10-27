Poland will establish a European service center for PAC-3 missiles for Patriot systems. This was stated by Poland’s Deputy Minister of National Defence Magdalena Sobkowiak, Interia reports.

Competition for the project

According to Sobkowiak, four countries competed to host the European center: Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, and Norway. She stated that the Polish application received the highest rating already at the submission stage.

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The official also noted that Poland had maintained constant contact with the United States regarding this project from the outset. According to her, the decision was the result of several months of negotiations and the team’s work.

Deputy minister’s statement

Sobkowiak thanked Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz for their trust and for assigning her the role of chief negotiator. She also praised the team’s work and stated that joint work with the President’s Chancellery contributed to achieving the result.

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