In the United States, the electronic document filing system of the Federal Election Commission (FEC) became unavailable. According to Channel NewsAsia, citing Reuters, this occurred amid an attempt by an unidentified hacker to penetrate the commission's systems. Reuters learned about the attempted breach from an email.

System operation

The FEC said that the electronic filing system is currently not working and that the agency's IT specialists are working to restore the service. At the same time, the commission declined further comment.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Time of the outage

In a status message, the FEC said that the filing system had been unavailable since approximately 10:00 p.m. US Eastern Time on Monday — 2:00 a.m. GMT on Tuesday. According to the email, the commission temporarily disabled externally accessible web services because of the incident. The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the FBI did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

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