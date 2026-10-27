Arakhamia did not confirm that talks took place in Abu Dhabi on November 4

Ukraine has not yet confirmed that trilateral talks with the U.S. and Russia will take place in Abu Dhabi on November 4. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk had previously mentioned this date, but no final agreement has been reached yet. The Ukrainian side is awaiting confirmation from the U.S. delegation, which is acting as a mediator in the talks.

David Arakhamia, head of the “Servant of the People” parliamentary faction, stated that Ukraine cannot currently confirm that the meeting will take place on November 4. According to him, the parties are still coordinating the date of the talks. At the same time, they are awaiting a response from the U.S. delegation, which is helping to organize the meeting between Ukraine and Russia. “The parties are still finalizing the date and awaiting confirmation from the U.S. delegation, which is acting as a mediator in these talks,” Arakhamia noted.

Thus, the date mentioned by the Polish prime minister cannot yet be considered definitively agreed upon. The Ukrainian side is not refusing to negotiate but is waiting for a specific date to be agreed upon.

The Office of the President urged people not to rush into announcements

Dmytro Lytvyn, the Ukrainian president’s communications adviser, also did not confirm that the meeting would take place on November 4. He urged waiting for additional information before announcing a date. “Let’s wait at least until the end of October. It’s too early to make any announcements,” Lytvyn told reporters on Tuesday, October 27.

His statement came after Donald Tusk’s announcement of a possible meeting in Abu Dhabi. The Polish prime minister stated that talks between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia are tentatively scheduled for November 4. According to him, he had been informed about preparations for contacts between the leaders of Finland, Norway, and Russia, who discussed, in particular, the prospects for a ceasefire in Ukraine.

The talks are scheduled to take place in November

Earlier, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that a new round of trilateral talks is planned for Abu Dhabi in the first half of November. According to him, the meeting is to take place with the participation of Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia. Among the topics the parties may discuss, he mentioned security issues following a possible peaceful settlement.

At the same time, according to “Ukrainska Pravda,” the Ukrainian side has been trying to arrange for the meeting to take place earlier than originally planned. Kyiv is also insisting on the participation of a representative from the European Union. According to the publication, as of October 25, there had been no final confirmation of the new date from Russia. Thus, the talks in Abu Dhabi remain on the agenda, but the exact date has yet to be agreed upon. Statements by Ukrainian officials indicate that it is still too early to announce November 4 as the final date for the meeting. TSN reports this, citing statements by Ukrainian officials.

As a reminder, Putin has no intention of giving up his occupation of Donbas, according to Reuters.



Donald Tusk assessed the results of the talks between the leaders of Norway and Finland and Putin.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that the U.S. and Russia will not be able to agree on ending the war without Ukraine’s participation. He emphasized that European countries must also be at the negotiating table, as the security of the entire continent will depend on the future agreement. Merz made these remarks on October 27 during a speech in Singapore.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gar Støre conveyed a message to Vladimir Putin during a phone call regarding upcoming negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov claims that European leaders have reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready for direct talks with the Kremlin leader.

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