In Poland, police detained more than 20 people, including 13 minors, in a case involving the distribution of a fake application resembling mObywatel. As RMF24 reports, the program made it possible to generate virtual documents with false data.

Distribution of the application

Officers from 12 regional units of the Central Bureau for Combating Cybercrime were involved in stopping the scheme. According to police, the suspects distributed an application that imitated the popular mObywatel app.

The minors said they had purchased the fake program. Some of them, according to the investigation, helped the main suspects: they advertised the application online, administered and managed the website, and distributed the program among acquaintances.

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Charges against the adult detainees

Police seized electronic devices. According to law enforcement, suspicions in the case were confirmed, in particular, by correspondence and transfer histories. Family courts were informed about the case involving the minors.

Three adult detainees were charged with participation in an organized criminal group, illegal manufacture, acquisition, sale or provision of computer programs, as well as document forgery. One person was remanded in custody, while the other two were placed under police supervision.

The proceedings are supervised by the District Prosecutor's Office in Strzelce Opolskie, the Regional Prosecutor's Office in Gliwice, and the Wrocław-Stare Miasto District Prosecutor's Office. The services are planning further detentions.

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