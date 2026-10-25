In the United States, President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama held campaign rallies in different states on October 24 ahead of the midterm congressional elections scheduled for November 3, 2026. The vote will determine control of the House of Representatives and the Senate. The Rio Times reports.

Speeches in key states

Obama spoke in Cleveland, Ohio, alongside Democratic Senate candidate Sherrod Brown and gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton. According to the former president, the country is driven by fear rather than hope.

Obama was also scheduled to speak in Detroit, Michigan, in support of Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed and gubernatorial candidate Jocelyn Benson. Trump held a rally in Perry, Georgia, that day and was scheduled to speak in Port Huron, Michigan, on October 25.

Early in-person voting in Michigan began on October 24 and will continue until November 1. According to AP, CNN and Catalist, more than 20 million early voting ballots had been cast by October 23. The outlet cautions that these figures are a media compilation rather than an official nationwide count and do not indicate an advantage for either party.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Polls and campaign spending

According to a New York Times/Siena poll published on October 21, 36% of likely voters approved of Trump's performance, while 59% disapproved. Respondents favored the Democratic Party candidate for the House of Representatives in their district by an 11-percentage-point margin.

On Polymarket, as of 4:53 p.m. Eastern Time on October 24, the probability of a Democratic majority in the House of Representatives was estimated at 92%, and in the Senate at 66.5%. These figures reflect bets by market participants rather than the results of an opinion poll.

The Republican Congressional Leadership Fund is spending $9 million in Michigan's 10th congressional district. A Trump-linked super PAC is spending more than $3 million in Montana's 1st district. According to AdImpact estimates, spending and reserved advertising in the Texas Senate race exceeded $500 million by mid-October.

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