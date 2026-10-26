US President Donald Trump said he had not discussed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the possibility of a new public endorsement ahead of elections in Israel. He told reporters this as he boarded Air Force One before traveling to a campaign event in Mississippi.

Asked whether Netanyahu had requested a second statement of support, Trump said he had never spoken about it. At the same time, the US president noted that he had already issued two statements supporting the Israeli prime minister and believes that he has done a good job in office under very difficult circumstances.

Reports of contacts

As the Jerusalem Post reports, US officials told the outlet that Netanyahu had made significant efforts to persuade Trump to make another public statement in his support. According to them, the previous endorsement did not cause noticeable changes in opinion polls.

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Axios also wrote that Netanyahu spoke with Trump twice over three days and asked him to strengthen his public support. According to the outlet, the Israeli prime minister allegedly suggested possible wording for additional statements and asked Trump to speak with Israeli journalists.

Likud's position

The Likud party denied reports that Netanyahu had asked the US president for an endorsement. Trump's comment came less than a day before the Israeli elections.

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