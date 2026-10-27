Romania’s intelligence service said it had uncovered a sabotage network that, according to its information, was coordinated by Russia, an aggressor state. The service believes the network may be linked to a fire in September at an industrial facility in central Romania, near a state-owned weapons manufacturing company. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post.

Arson suspects

Romanian prosecutors handling organized crime cases are seeking the extradition of two Belarusian citizens detained in Germany and a Ukrainian citizen detained in Poland. All three are suspected of involvement in the arson.

According to Romanian intelligence, the three were part of a network whose coordinators targeted state-owned and private weapons manufacturing enterprises, as well as other facilities of military and industrial importance.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statements on hybrid attacks

Romanian President Nicușor Dan said that the country had become a target of hybrid warfare waged by Russia to destabilize states supporting Kyiv. Among such threats, he named drone incursions into Romanian airspace, cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns, sabotage, and attacks on cargo ships near Romanian waters.

A comment from the Russian embassy in Bucharest could not be obtained outside working hours. Moscow has previously repeatedly denied similar accusations. Dan also accused Russia of intensifying attacks on NATO’s eastern flank after a series of drone strikes on cargo ships in the Black Sea. Over the past three weeks, at least eight cargo ships near the coasts of Romania and Bulgaria were hit, while 34 sailors were reported killed or missing.

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