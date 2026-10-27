In Monaco, 29-year-old Antoine de Massy, a member of the princely family, was found dead in a square on Sunday. His family had previously reported the man missing. Der Spiegel reports.

Man who was near de Massy detained

Police detained a man who can be seen in video recordings near de Massy shortly before his death. At present, this man does not have suspect status, prosecutor Stéphane Thibault told AFP. According to him, it is also possible that the death occurred without third-party involvement. Investigators in Monaco are establishing the circumstances of de Massy's death.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

He was seen near a nightclub

According to informed sources, on the night before Sunday, de Massy was seen staggering as he left a nightclub. Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene expressed shock over his death. Antoine de Massy was the grandson of Princess Antoinette, the older sister of Prince Rainier III, Albert II's father.

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