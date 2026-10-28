Romanian Prime Minister Outlines Key Condition for Unification with Moldova

The unification of Romania and Moldova is possible only if the citizens of both countries so desire. Romanian Prime Minister Luca Niculescu made this statement during a visit to Chisinau.

Niculescu noted that the topic of unification is part of the public discourse and can be raised even in difficult situations. At the same time, he said, the final decision rests with the people.

“I state very clearly that this will happen when the citizens of both countries want it,” the prime minister emphasized.

For now, Niculescu explained, Bucharest is focused on other matters: strengthening bilateral relations and bringing Moldova closer to the European Union. According to him, Romania seeks to build ties between the two countries and assist its neighbor on the path to EU membership.

Source: TVR Moldova

As a reminder, Moldova is offering Ukraine access to its railway network for the export of goods to Romania.

As a reminder, Moldovan Prime Minister Vasile Tofan arrived in Kyiv on a working visit.

Moldova aims to expedite the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the power system operators of the two countries—Moldelectrica and Ukrenergo. The country also wants to speed up preparations for the construction of the second circuit of the “Bălți–Dniester Hydroelectric Power Plant” power line. This was announced by Vasile Tofan.

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